Vipers visit with group of fans with developmental disabilities

Tampa Bay Vipers

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers invited a special group of fans from Quest, Inc. to watch them practice on Wednesday afternoon.

The group was made up of fans who have developmental disabilities.

Gabrielle Shirley captured the group interacting with the offensive line.

One of the fans, Christopher Schlobohm, wanted to show the players his shoes. It appeared the players liked them!

Gabrielle Shirley will have more video from Wednesday’s practice soon. Please check back for updates.

the Vipers offensive line interacts with a group of fans with developmental disabilities

