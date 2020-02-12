Vipers visit with group of fans with developmental disabilities

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers invited a special group of fans from Quest, Inc. to watch them practice on Wednesday afternoon.

The group was made up of fans who have developmental disabilities.

Gabrielle Shirley captured the group interacting with the offensive line.

I CANNOT HANDLE IT 💚 the @XFLVipers offensive line visited with a group of special fans in the middle of practice today … these fans tell me they LOVE football !! pic.twitter.com/OYA5xdTmtM — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) February 12, 2020

One of the fans, Christopher Schlobohm, wanted to show the players his shoes. It appeared the players liked them!

