Vipers starting QB Aaron Murray day-to-day with foot injury

Tampa Bay Vipers

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers starting quarterback, Aaron Murray, did not take any snaps in the team walkthrough on Tuesday afternoon. He actually stood on the field in a baseball hat. I never saw his helmet.

Marc Trestman, the Vipers head coach, tells us he injured his foot in the game on Sunday. Murray is currently listed as day-to-day.

“He walked through today and he may walk through tomorrow as well,” said Trestman. “And then we will see where he is toward the end of the week before we leave.”

I asked the Vipers offensive coordinator, Jaime Elizondo, if he thinks that injury affected his performance in the loss to the New York Guardians this past weekend.

“Sure,” said Elizondo. “Anytime you get a little nicked up or you get stepped on or any of those issues, whether it is a quarterback or a lineman or a receiver or DB, it is going to affect you.”

The Vipers will face the Seattle Dragons at CenturyLink Field on Saturday.

