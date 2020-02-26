Vipers QB Taylor Cornelius expected to start on Sunday

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers have bounced from quarterback to quarterback in the first three games of the season.

Aaron Murray, who started the first game against the New York Guardians hurt his foot in that game and took the majority of the snaps but Quinton Flowers saw the field too.

Murray missed the next two weeks of practice rehabbing that foot but on Wednesday, Murray returned to the field in full pads.

Marc Trestman, the head coach of the Vipers, said, “Aaron is working this week and he will come into [the game] as the backup.”

Trestman confirmed Taylor Cornelius, who started the past two games, will start the game on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Cornelius also shared the field with Flowers in those games.

“Taylor got the reps with the first unit today,” Trestman said following practice on Wednesday. “[Murray] did take all of the work running the Defenders offense today so he got a lot of work in, a lot of movement. We will see how he is tomorrow.”