Vipers QB expected to talk about injury after practice

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers starting quarterback, Aaron Murray, did not participate in the team walkthrough on Tuesday.

He is listed as day to day with a foot injury. The Vipers face the Seattle Dragons at CenturyLink Field on Saturday.

“We will see where he is toward the end of the week before we leave,” coach Marc Trestman told us Tuesday.

Gabrielle Shirley is heading to the Vipers’ practice Wednesday morning to check on his mobility and talk to him about the injury.

