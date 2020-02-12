Vipers QB Aaron Murray rehabbing left foot ‘like crazy’

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Vipers starting quarterback Aaron Murray missed his second straight practice on Wednesday. He told us he hurt his left foot in the second quarter of the game on Sunday.

“It just got rolled on,” he said, “kind of a funky deal, a guy landed on me. Luckily, it was nothing too, too serious and it is just kind of day to day right now. Kind of feeling it out. Slowly progressing to drops and throwing and, then, come this weekend, see how it feels.”

Murray said he has been rehabbing it “like crazy.”

“Probably about five or six hours a day trying to get it back to where I can go out there and compete,” he said.

Murray also added he is “stubborn” and, if he feels like he can play in the game against the Seattle Dragons on Saturday, he is going to be on the field.

“I have a high pain tolerance my mother says,” Murray told us, “so I will fight through it. Even if I am a little banged up, I will tell the coaches, ‘I’m good,’ and go out there and roll so I will be smart. The trainers here are great. The coaches here are great. They understand. It is a ten-game season but it is not that short so I want to make sure I am healthy for the duration of it and not push it if I am not ready but, if I am, let’s go out there and give it a go.”

The next two quarterbacks on the depth chart are Taylor Cornelius and Quinton Flowers.

LATEST VIPERS NEWS: