Vipers head coach hopes energetic crowd at upcoming home game will help bring a win

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers, who are still searching for their first win of the season, will host the DC Defenders on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium.

The Defenders are led by their quarterback, Cardale Jones. He actually lost his first game as a starting quarterback since high school last week against the Los Angeles Wildcats. Jones threw four interceptions in that game.

When asked about this weekend’s game, Vipers Head Coach Marc Trestman said while his offense has had some bumps in the road in past games, they are a dynamic group.

“This is a different kind of offense. They’re more run-heavy. They are physical,” said Trestman. “They have speed on the outside and Cardale has really played really well the first two games of the season and I know he will come back strong to make up for their offensive play this past week because that is not who they are. They are much better than that and not only can he make the plays in the pocket but we have got to keep him in the pocket because he does a terrific job of getting outside and making plays with his feet and his arm so we have that to contend with.”

Trestman also talked about the Defenders’ defense.

“Defensively they are big. They’re a big front. They are big linebackers,” he said. “They are physical. The Defenders went out west last week and I said they hit a bump in the road but the first two games are a clear indication of how good a team that they are on the other side of it.”

He said he believes his team is growing more and more confident and they proved it in the game against the Houston Roughnecks. The Vipers only lost to the Roughnecks by seven points.

“Our guys in this locker room, they know they can play with anybody,” he said. “We played toe to toe with Houston last week. We got better doing it and we played an exciting football game that didn’t finish the way we wanted to and we think we are moving in the right direction.”

Trestman is hoping an energetic crowd will fill Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

“I said after the game, our fans were really a big part of that and I hope they will be on Sunday night,” said Trestman.

LATEST STORIES: