Vipers excited for home opener on Saturday

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers will play their third game of the season at home on Saturday. The team lost back-to-back games on the road the first two weeks but say they are anxious to play in front of their fans for the first time this season.

“They can’t wait to get to Raymond James on Saturday,” said Vipers head coach Marc Trestman. “Our whole team is excited to get out there, excited to warm up, excited to walk on that new grass that is out there and, then play this game.”

Quinton Flowers, who has taken snaps behind the starting quarterback in both of the Vipers games this season, played at Raymond James Stadium while he was in college at the University of South Florida. He finished his college career with a total of 37 school records.

Flowers told us he always thought he would return to this field.

“I just didn’t know when,” he said, “and I am here with the Vipers and that time is now so whenever my number gets called, I am ready to play. We just got to go out there, play and have fun and that is the biggest thing, you know, you have fun, you win.”

Flowers also answered a question regarding the number of family and friends he will have in the stands on Saturday. You can watch his response here:

The game between the Tampa Bay Vipers and the Houston Roughnecks will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

