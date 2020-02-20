Vipers coach looks ahead to matchup with undefeated Roughnecks

Tampa Bay Vipers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers, who lost the first two games of their season, will host the undefeated Houston Roughnecks in their home opener on Saturday.

So what does Vipers head coach Marc Trestman think about the next opponent?

“They’re feeling great about themselves as they should,” said Trestman. “They’ve got a great coaching staff. Their quarterback is playing at a high level. What goes understated is their defense is very good. They lead the league in sacks. They’ve hit the quarterback 50 times so we’ve got our work cut out. They play fast. They are a hard playing, chasing team just like our defense so it should be an exciting game from the defensive side certainly.”

He responded to a question specifically asking him how that aggressive defense will alter his game plan for the Vipers offense. Will the offense try to move the ball faster to avoid the rush?

“We’re working to do that,” said Trestman. “They played 92 plays on defense last week and that is a lot of plays on a short week but they are an excellent defense at all three levels. They play great upfront. They’ve got multiple fronts they’ve played over the last two weeks. Their backers can run. Their defensive backs can hit and it is a great challenge for us to move the ball and we will have to do it at home with our fans behind us.”

LATEST VIPERS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa police searching for auto burglary suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police searching for auto burglary suspect"

Detectives back at Wimauma home where 17-year-old boy was shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Detectives back at Wimauma home where 17-year-old boy was shot and killed"

Tampa company that developed cancer vaccine expanding human clinical trials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa company that developed cancer vaccine expanding human clinical trials"

IndyCar drivers comment on new Aeroscreen technology

Thumbnail for the video titled "IndyCar drivers comment on new Aeroscreen technology"

'Running the race of life:' Couple engaged at Gasparilla Distance Classic retiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Running the race of life:' Couple engaged at Gasparilla Distance Classic retiring"

Officials call development surges in Pasco Co. 'smart growth,' some residents disagree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials call development surges in Pasco Co. 'smart growth,' some residents disagree"

Over 5 million kids water bottles recalled over choking hazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Over 5 million kids water bottles recalled over choking hazard"

Parts of Hillsborough Co. seeing surge in population, new housing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parts of Hillsborough Co. seeing surge in population, new housing"

Sneezing and Wheezing? Pollen season is here and expected to get worse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sneezing and Wheezing? Pollen season is here and expected to get worse"

Transportation changes in works to ease traffic troubles in Sarasota, St. Armands Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Transportation changes in works to ease traffic troubles in Sarasota, St. Armands Circle"

Growing Pains: Polk County prepares for population to soar past 1M

Thumbnail for the video titled "Growing Pains: Polk County prepares for population to soar past 1M"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss