Tampa Vipers starting QB out for Saturday’s game due to hurt foot

Tampa Bay Vipers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers starting quarterback, Aaron Murray, will not play in the game on Saturday. He did not participate in any of the practices this week after he hurt his foot in the first regular-season game on Sunday.

The next two quarterbacks on the depth chart are Taylor Cornelius and Quinton Flowers.

Cornelius started at Oklahoma State University for one season.

Flowers started at the University of South Florida for three full seasons. When he finished there, he held 42 career, season, or game records.

According to an article posted to the official team website, the Vipers head coach, Marc Trestman, has not named a starting quarterback.

“We’ll make a decision at game time,” he said. “Who starts doesn’t really matter because they are both going to be in the game.”

