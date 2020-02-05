Tampa Bay Vipers ‘itching’ to start season

Breaking News
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers will meet the New York Guardians inside MetLife Stadium on Sunday for their first game of the regular season.

The two teams have battled in two practices and in a scrimmage but the upcoming game is the true test.

“We are itching as a football team to find out who we are at least this week,” Vipers head coach Marc Trestman said. “We will know more Sunday afternoon.”

“I am pumped it is finally here,” Vipers quarterback Aaron Murray said. “We’ve worked our tails off going back to December through minicamp and, then, going to Houston for those few weeks of training camp. You’ve really seen this team come together and, then, honestly, I am so sick of going against our defense and I think they are sick of going against us and everything that we present so it is going to be good to go up against another team this weekend.”

“I am very excited,” added Quinton Flowers, who is listed as a running back and a quarterback on the Vipers roster. “A new league, a lot of guys get an opportunity to go out and continue to showcase their talent and play in front of a nice crowd.”

