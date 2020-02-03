Tampa Bay Vipers excited for first game of inaugural season

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers will step onto the field for their first regular-season game of their first regular season on Sunday. They will play the New York Guardians at MetLife Stadium.

Jordan McCray, a center for the Vipers, told me he is anxious to get on the field.

“We are getting ready this week,” he said. “We are really excited for our first game, nationally televised, show a lot of people what exactly this league is about.”

You can watch the Vipers at home at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. They will face the Houston Roughnecks in that home opener.

