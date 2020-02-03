Live Now
Closing arguments begin in Pres. Trump’s impeachment trial

Tampa Bay Vipers excited for first game of inaugural season

Tampa Bay Vipers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers will step onto the field for their first regular-season game of their first regular season on Sunday. They will play the New York Guardians at MetLife Stadium.

Jordan McCray, a center for the Vipers, told me he is anxious to get on the field.

“We are getting ready this week,” he said. “We are really excited for our first game, nationally televised, show a lot of people what exactly this league is about.”

You can watch the Vipers at home at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. They will face the Houston Roughnecks in that home opener.

LATEST TAMPA BAY VIPERS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Clearwater Police Dept. welcome 13 babies 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater Police Dept. welcome 13 babies 1"

Clearwater Police Dept. welcome 13 babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater Police Dept. welcome 13 babies"

Witness recalls horrific crash that killed 3 family members on US-19, 2 suspects on the run

Thumbnail for the video titled "Witness recalls horrific crash that killed 3 family members on US-19, 2 suspects on the run"

Results for couple, after gift cards destroyed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Results for couple, after gift cards destroyed"

Gift cards destroyed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift cards destroyed"

the Tampa Bay Vipers volunteer at a food bank in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers volunteer at a food bank in Plant City"

Trafficking arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trafficking arrest"

Earth Fare to close all stores, set to begin inventory liquidation sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earth Fare to close all stores, set to begin inventory liquidation sales"

Deputies: Plant City man crashes stolen vehicle into patrol car, flees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: Plant City man crashes stolen vehicle into patrol car, flees"

Bus driver cited after collision with streetcar in downtown Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus driver cited after collision with streetcar in downtown Tampa"

Streetcar and bus collide in Downtown Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Streetcar and bus collide in Downtown Tampa"

Streetcar and bus collision in Downtown Tampa blocks intersection

Thumbnail for the video titled "Streetcar and bus collision in Downtown Tampa blocks intersection"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss