Tampa Bay Vipers sign former Florida Gators WR Antonio Callaway

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers have signed former University of Florida star Antonio Callaway.
Callaway was drafted by the Cleveland Browns back in the 4th round of the 2018 NFL Draft and finished the season with 43 catches and 5 touchdowns.
Callaway was suspended during the 2019 season for four games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy and was waived after he showed up late to meetings and practices.
