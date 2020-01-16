Tampa Bay Vipers sign former Florida Gators WR Antonio Callaway

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway catches a pass during NFL football training camp in Berea, Ohio. Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said benching Callaway is a one-game punishment. Callaway did not play in Sunday’s 19-16 win over the Buffalo Bills. He was a surprising addition to the inactives list after being included in the game plan. Kitchens has not divulged his reason for sitting Callaway, who was suspended four games earlier this season by the NFL for violating the league’s drug policy. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers have signed former University of Florida star Antonio Callaway.

Callaway was drafted by the Cleveland Browns back in the 4th round of the 2018 NFL Draft and finished the season with 43 catches and 5 touchdowns.

Callaway was suspended during the 2019 season for four games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy and was waived after he showed up late to meetings and practices.

🚨 Transaction Alert 🚨 pic.twitter.com/v0zVMEisNl — Tampa Bay Vipers (@XFLVipers) January 16, 2020

