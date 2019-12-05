Tampa Bay Vipers begin practicing for 2020 XFL season

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers are ready to strike on the practice field. The XFL team will begin preparing for the 2020 season on Thursday at Plant City Stadium.

8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley will be there filming the workout and interviewing the head coach as well as two of the players. Vipers quarterback Aaron Murray and running back Quinton Flowers will be available for interviews.

Murray led Plant High School to a state title in 2008 and continued his football career at the University of Georgia. He bounced around the NFL before he returned to Tampa as a Viper.

Flowers, who broke or established more than 40 records as a quarterback at the University of South Florida, joined the Vipers after being released from the practice squad of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Tampa Bay Vipers will play their first game on Sunday, Feb. 9, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. They will face the New York Guardians.

