Tampa Bay Vipers announce early access ticket sale

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers announced that football fans can soon gain early access for season and single-game tickets for the 2020 season.

Early access will allow fans to purchase seats online on Tuesday when the XFL announces its game schedule and before tickets are made available to the general public on Thursday.

The Tampa Bay Vipers will play all five home games at Raymond James Stadium.

Lower level season tickets start at $20 per game and season ticket packages range from $100 to $450 per seat. Lowe level single-game tickets start at $24.

For a limited time, each fan who purchases a Vipers season ticket will receive a VIP Field Pass for one home game. The VIP Field Pass will offer access to the playing field during pregame or postgame activities at one home game.

Tampa Bay Vipers season ticket members will receive the following benefits:

Season ticket price-lock for the first two seasons

Early access to the XFL’s Football Advisory Network: an online community that will give football fans opportunities to share their thoughts, ideas, and feedback, and help the Tampa Bay Vipers create its football and fan experience

25% discount on merchandise at XFL.com

Exclusive Vipers game day access

VIP Vipers experiences throughout the year

Priority status for playoff tickets and season ticket renewals

To get early access for tickets or for more information on the Tampa Bay Vipers, click here.

