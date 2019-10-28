Tampa Bay Vipers 2020 schedule announced

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers are ready to strike starting February 2020.

Tampa Bay’s 10-week regular season begins on the road when the team faces the New York Guardians on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.

Below is the Vipers schedule:

  • Feb. 9: at New York Guardians @ 2 p.m.
  • Feb. 15: at Seattle Dragons @ 5 p.m.
  • Feb. 22: vs Houston Roughnecks @ 2 p.m.
  • March 1: vs DC Defenders @ 7 p.m.
  • March 8: at Los Angeles Wildcats @ 9 p.m.
  • March 14: vs. St. Louis BattleHawks @ 5 p.m.
  • March 21: vs Dallas Renegades @ 2 p.m.
  • March 28: at DC Defenders @ 2 p.m.
  • April 5: at St. Louis BattleHawks @ noon
  • April 12: vs New York Guardians @ 3 p.m. or 6 p.m.

To purchase Tampa Bay Vipers tickets, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories