Tampa Bay Vipers 2020 schedule announced

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Vipers are ready to strike starting February 2020.

Tampa Bay’s 10-week regular season begins on the road when the team faces the New York Guardians on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.

Below is the Vipers schedule:

Feb. 9: at New York Guardians @ 2 p.m.

Feb. 15: at Seattle Dragons @ 5 p.m.

Feb. 22: vs Houston Roughnecks @ 2 p.m.

@ 2 p.m. March 1: vs DC Defenders @ 7 p.m.

@ 7 p.m. March 8: at Los Angeles Wildcats @ 9 p.m.

March 14: vs. St. Louis BattleHawks @ 5 p.m.

@ 5 p.m. March 21: vs Dallas Renegades @ 2 p.m.

@ 2 p.m. March 28: at DC Defenders @ 2 p.m.

April 5: at St. Louis BattleHawks @ noon

April 12: vs New York Guardians @ 3 p.m. or 6 p.m.

