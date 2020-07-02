Tampa Bay Rowdies to return in USL’s Championship opening weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rowdies will be the first Tampa Bay professional sports team to return to game action when they host Atlanta United 2 on July 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The USL Championship released its full return to play schedule that will see all of its clubs play a modified 16-match season. The Rowdies have played one match so far, an opening day 1-0 victory over New York RedBulls 2. The season was suspended on March 12 as the Rowdies were preparing to depart for Miami for their second match.

To help with scheduling and limit travel, the league placed its clubs into four- and five-team groups. Each club will play three matches within its group, then fill out its remaining games with close regional matchups.

The Rowdies will play in Group H against the Miami FC, Atlanta United 2 and Charleston Battery. The top two teams in the group will qualify for the USL Championship playoffs.

The Rowdies second game will be at home against the North Carolina FC at 7 p.m. on July 17.

