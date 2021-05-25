Tampa Bay Rays edition of ‘Local Market’ hat omits Tropicana Field’s 727 area code

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new line of hats from the New Era Cap Company’s MLB Local Market Pack highlights area codes and symbols from each MLB team’s city.

But for the Tampa Bay Rays edition of the hat, a vital area code from the Tampa Bay area was omitted: 727.

Since 1993, New Era has been the exclusive cap provider for Major League Baseball. Every year, they release several different versions of hats for each MLB franchise.

The hat only includes the 813 area code.

813 which is centered on Tampa and includes surrounding communities such as Brandon, Land O’ Lakes, Oldsmar, Riverview, Thonotosassa, Town ‘n’ Country, Valrico and Zephyrhills.

However, the hat omits the 727 area code which covers most of Pinellas County and part of Pasco County including Tropicana Field’s area code.

The cap includes the state of Florida and the number 1998 in reference to the team’s inaugural season as well as Florida staples including a flamingo, a palm tree, and an orange.

The hat also features the wording that says “Tampa Bay Cigar City” and the old Devil Rays logo.