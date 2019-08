Tampa Bay Rays’ Austin Meadows, right, is congratulated by Willy Adames (1) after his three-run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello during the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Tampa Bay Rays released their 2020 regular season schedule Monday which features their 11th consecutive Opening Day game at home.

The Rays’ 2020 season opens Thursday, March 26 with a three game series vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field.

Tampa Bay Rays release 2020 regular season schedule

This is the first time the Rays have faced a National League opponent on Opening Day, the team announced.

March 26 will mark the earliest Opening Day game in Rays history.