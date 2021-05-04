Tampa Bay Lightning’s Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov practice with team

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning had two familiar faces present at practice on Tuesday.

Captain Steven Stamkos skated with his teammates for the first time since he suffered an injury in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 8.

Nikita Kucherov, who has been practicing with the team but who has not played in a game since the Stanley Cup run last September, was also on the ice.

“I think it makes it a little more real,” forward Alex Killorn said when he was asked what their return means to him. “It made it more real in understanding that, in a couple games, we will probably have these guys back so it is exciting for the whole team for sure.”

Head coach Jon Cooper confirmed those two players will likely not see any game action until the start of the postseason.