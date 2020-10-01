‘You guys gave us something to celebrate’: Lightning’s Stamkos, Kucherov, Hedman on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos, top, is congratulated by teammates defenseman Victor Hedman, bottom left, and right wing Nikita Kucherov, bottom right, after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup Monday night, fans across Tampa Bay, the country, and the world celebrated their victory. One of those saluting the Lightning for their hard-earned win was Jimmy Fallon.

Lightning champs Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman were interviewed and then featured in Tuesday nights episode of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon kicked the interview off by asking Stammer how he and the team celebrated following Monday night’s win.

“You name it, we did it,” Stamkos jokingly said. “This is the greatest trophy in all of sports, but you can make whatever the heck you want out of it… We were drinking everything out of there.”

During the interview, you could see several other players, including No. 22 Kevin Shattenkirk and No. 24 Zach Bogosian, drinking as they skated by.

“You see the boys are drinking in the background still,” Stamkos said.

“Oh my god, they’re troublemakers,” Fallon teased.

The late-night talk show host then talked with Kucherov about the beating he endured throughout the Stanley Cup Final.

“Nikita, you got hit more times than usual in just one game against Dallas,” Fallon said.

Fallon commended Kucherov for sacrifice he put his body through.

“It was a tough first period for me,” Kucherov said. “But, you know, you have to stick to the game and do whatever you can to help the guys be in the game and help them win.”

Fallon asked Stamkos what it was like going into double overtime in Game 5 but then falling short of a win.

“Do you go like, ‘Hey guys, let’s just get rid of this, give them the game tonight, we’ll get a good night’s sleep and then we’re going to come out and kill them on Game 6?’ Is that a theory at all or no?”

“You got it, Jimmy. You could do my job no problem,” Stamkos laughed. “I mean, the Cup was in the building for Game 5. You can’t not think about it. And then to lose in double overtime, we just told the guys we played great, keep going. I think that was the best game we’ve ever played, was game six.”

We think Lightning fans can agree. Game 6 was like no other.

Fallon then asked Hedman on receiving the Conn Smythe Trophy.

“How does it feel to be better than everybody?” the talk-show host asked.

“That was unbelievable. I did not expect it at all,” Hedman said. “This could have gone to each and every one on this team.”

At the end of the interview, Fallon thanked the players for giving people around the world something to be happy about in such an uncertain time.

“I have to say, in times like this, you know, we’re looking for any good news at all. We need good news. We need things to celebrate. And you guys gave us something to celebrate,” Fallon said. “Thank you so much for that.”

