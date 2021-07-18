Yanni Gourde, Alex Killorn, & other Lightning players left exposed for 2021 Expansion Draft

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ross Colton (79) reacts after scoring on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hockey League released the lists for available and protected players Sunday for the 30 NHL clubs that will give players to the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

The draft will be held live on TV this coming Wednesday at 8 p.m., where the Kraken will reveal its pick. The program will air on ESPN2 in the U.S.

Here are the Tampa Bay Lightning players who are protected and available for the upcoming draft:

Protected

Forwards: Anthony Cirelli, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos

Anthony Cirelli, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos Defense:men Erik Cernak, Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Mikhail Sergachev

Erik Cernak, Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Mikhail Sergachev Goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

Available