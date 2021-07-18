Yanni Gourde, Alex Killorn, & other Lightning players left exposed for 2021 Expansion Draft

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hockey League released the lists for available and protected players Sunday for the 30 NHL clubs that will give players to the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.
The draft will be held live on TV this coming Wednesday at 8 p.m., where the Kraken will reveal its pick. The program will air on ESPN2 in the U.S.
Here are the Tampa Bay Lightning players who are protected and available for the upcoming draft:
Protected
- Forwards: Anthony Cirelli, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos
- Defense:men Erik Cernak, Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Mikhail Sergachev
- Goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy
Available
- Forwards: Alex Barre-Boulet, Blake Coleman, Ross Colton, Yanni Gourde, Tyler Johnson, Mathieu Joseph, Boris Katchouk, Alex Killorn, Pat Maroon, Boo Nieves, Ondrej Palat, Taylor Raddysh, Gemel Smith, Otto Somppi, Mitchell Stephens, Daniel Walcott, Luke Witkowski (F)
- Defensemen: Andreas Borgman, Fredrik Claesson, Sean Day, Cal Foote, Brian Lashoff, Dominik Masin, Jan Rutta, David Savard, Luke Schenn, Ben Thomas (D)
- Goalies: Christopher Gibson, Spencer Martin, Curtis McElhinney