Wings end drought in Tampa with 5-1 win over the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Christopher Gibson, of Finland, makes a save against Detroit Red Wings’ Filip Zadina, of Czech Republic, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Gibson was making his Lightning debut. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Thomas Greiss made 27 stops to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-1 victory over Tampa Bay for their first road win against the Lightning in the regular season in more than 10 years.

Marc Staal, Valtteri Filppula, Michael Rasmussen, Darren Helm and Dylan Larkin all scored for the Red Wings, who snapped a three-game winless streak. Luke Glendening and Anthony Mantha each finished with two assists for Detroit, which had lost 17 regular-season consecutive games in Tampa until Sunday.

Victor Hedman scored his seventh goal for the Lightning. Christopher Gibson stopped 13 shots in the loss.