TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fans won’t be inside Amalie to watch the Tampa Bay Lightning as they kickoff their quest for a third straight Stanley Cup Monday night, but there’s there’s still a place for fans to go.

The team is hosting the official watch party for games one and two at Sparkman Wharf, while the team in is Toronto to start the series.

The party starts at 6:30 on both Monday and Wednesday, with puck drop at 7:30.

The parties will also have live entertainment, appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities and giveaways.

If fans can’t make it to the watch party, the game airs on ESPN2.

The series heads back to Tampa for games three and four.