Where to find parking for Tampa’s Lightning boat parade

Video: Lightning boat parade gets underway Monday

The parade will close a number of bridges in the city and limit on-street parking during the event.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa has released parking information for the boat parade on Monday.

Police will block off W. Laurel Street between N. Boulevard and Doyle Carlton Drive, and W. Green Street between N. Boulevard and W. Laurel Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

N. Boulevard between W. Cass Street and W. Main Street will be closed from 3 to 4 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to scooter, walk, bike or take the Streetcar to downtown.

Parking is available at the following locations.

Event Parking:

Park in Ybor and take the Streetcar to Downtown Centro Ybor & Palm Ave Garages: $1/HR

Downtown parking options: Royal Regional Lot, Pam Iorio, Convention Center and William F. Poe Garages: $10 all day Fort Brooke Garage: $2/HR

ADA Parking A limited number of accessible spaces are available on the southside of JBL park and all public parking facilities A vehicle properly displaying a disabled parking permit is allowed a maximum of 4 hours at no charge at on-street parking meters (must activate at pay station)

Bicycle Parking Fort Brooke, Pam Iorio and William F. Poe Garages



For more information call (813) 274-7358.