‘We will be ready to play’: Lightning one day closer to trip to Toronto

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have two more training sessions and one more scrimmage on the schedule at Amalie Arena before they travel to Toronto on Sunday.

Barclay Goodrow, who has actually only played with his Lightning teammates in eight games, said the pause helped him grow closer to them. He joined the team in a trade after spending the past five seasons with the San Jose Sharks.

“Whenever something like this happens, it brings everyone closer together,” said Goodrow. “This training camp has been huge for myself and I think it puts a reset button on things and, to me, it does not even feel like the trade happened this year. I feel like I have been here the whole season.”

Goodrow responded to a question about the shuffling of the lines due to a handful of absences in the lineup.

“We will be ready to play by the time we play our first game,” he said.

The most noticeable missing piece of the puzzle is Steven Stamkos. Although the team’s head coach, Jon Cooper, said he skated on Wednesday, he did not fully participate in the practice.

“He had a good skate,” said Cooper. “When the time is right, he will be right back in there.”

