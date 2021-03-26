‘We weren’t mentally sharp’: Lightning’s Jon Cooper reacts to loss to Stars

DALLAS, Texas (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning lost to the Dallas Stars on the road Thursday night. While the loss does not disrupt the dominance of the Lightning as far as the standings are concerned, the team with the most points and the most wins in the league will have to restart some runs.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Lightning.

The loss ruined the Lightning’s perfect 4-0 record against the Stars this season.

The loss prevented Andrei Vasilevskiy from adding to his 12-game winning streak.

“We weren’t mentally sharp right from the beginning,” said Jon Cooper, the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning. “We had a game plan and we have played these guys, gosh, enough. We know how to beat them and that is what we have done for pretty much this year and we just weren’t mentally sharp.”

The game was tied with less than two minutes remaining in the third period but Roope Hintz of the Stars managed to put the puck in the net.

“We got an unlucky break in the third there at the end,” said Cooper, “and we put ourselves in a position to get a point and it didn’t happen so we got to be a bit mentally sharper but, hey, we are a bunch of games in here so it is bound to happen once and, hopefully, that is the last time it happens for a bit.”