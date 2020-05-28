WATCH: Alex Killorn organizes epic Bolts reunion to celebrate NHL return

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn gave all Bolts fans a gift on Thursday in the form of a 2-minute social media video that shows him getting a band of his teammates back together for an epic reunion – on jet-skis.

Killorn, also known as “Killer,” has been winning the social media game during the NHL’s coronavirus hiatus thanks to his popular “Dock Talk” series. During the segments, Killorn would ride around to his teammates’ houses on his jet-ski and ask them some questions.

But “Killer” outdid himself with a video he put together referencing “The Mighty Ducks” in celebration of the NHL’s planned return to play. The league, which paused its season on March 12, announced Tuesday it would allow teams to return in a “modified competitive format” later this summer. Regular season games scheduled from March 12 through April will not be played. Instead, the plan will see the 12 top teams in each conference to compete for the Stanley Cup.

In the video he posted to social media Thursday afternoon, Killorn rides around Tampa Bay on his jet-ski to deliver the news to his teammates. He then gets them to join him on his cruise on the water.

“Killer” first wrangles up Steven “Stammer” Stamkos from his home where he’s hanging poolside and listening to music. The two then move on to pick up Andrei “Big Cat” Vasilevskiy from the Tampa Convention Center area where he’s lifting weights by the water. Anthony “Rocco” Cirelli is then picked up from American Social where he appears to be working as a waiter.

The group also picks up Mikhail “Sugar” Sergachev who is in the middle of walking a cat on a harness, Braydon “Kobayashi” Coburn who is chopping wood and Erik “Drago” Cernak who is playing hockey in the street.

The video, set to the music of Thin Lizzy’s “Boys are Back in Town,” ends with the group of seven Bolts players riding off onto the bay in a V formation.

The screen then flashes to Amalie Arena with the message, “Bolts are back *in small groups*” over it.

Social media users – both Bolts fans and fans of other teams – were quick to praise the creativity of “Killer’s” video and express their excitement that hockey is returning.