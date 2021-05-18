Want to attend tonight’s Lightning watch party at Amalie Arena? Here’s what you need to know

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bolts fans are excited about game two for the Tampa Bay Lightning as the home team takes on the Panthers in Sunrise.

If you want to watch the game, Amalie Arena is doing something very special for fans. They’re holding a watch party inside the arena with great seats in the lower bowl.

Loyal fans like Jake Rice and his girlfriend, Casey, drove from Spring Hill to watch the game, and they can’t wait to be inside the arena.

“Over the world that we’re going to be able to get in. I’m speechless as you can tell,” Jake told 8 On Your Side. “It’s our first playoff game together, too, so it’s going to be really awesome!”

The tickets are $10 a piece, and according to the Lightning, there are still tickets available.

You can purchase the tickets online or in front of Amalie Arena by scanning a code to buy them.

WFLA Photo

Puck drop is at 8:00 p.m. and fans will be allowed inside the arena starting at 6:45 p.m.

Masks are required when sitting in your seat, except when eating and drinking.

“I’m really excited just to see them play,” said Rice. “This night will be awesome. We can’t wait.”

A portion of the proceeds benefitting Lightning Foundation Charities. Pods of 1-6 people are available.