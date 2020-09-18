Vinik family, Lightning Foundation give back as Bolts head to Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – SEPTEMBER 15: Pat Maroon #14 of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Jordan Eberle #7 of the New York Islanders battle for the puck during the first overtime period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Final during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on September 15, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a big day for sports fans in Tampa Bay. The Lightning are heading to the Stanley Cup Final!

While fans are rooting for the guys up in Edmonton, back at home the Lightning organization is rooting for our community and continuing to give back in a big way.

What a night for fans as the Lightning took the series against the Islanders, making them Eastern Conference champs. The win is bigger than the final goal by Anthony Cirelli in overtime. It’s a win during a year with so many losses.

“With all that’s going on right now in the world, there’s some good going on here in Tampa,” said Lightning fan Cullen Moorhee after the game Thursday night.

While the Bolts continue to win with the hope of bringing home the Stanley Cup, the Lightning Foundation and Jeff and Penny Vinik are cheering on the Tampa Bay community. They announced Friday the Community Heroes program would extend into the final series.

“As we advance we’re going to be donating $400,000 to non-profits that are really doing some tremendous work around diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Elizabeth Frazier, the executive director of the Lightning Foundation.

Since the playoffs began, the continuing donations from the Bolts will total more than a million dollars.

“The non-profit community with COVID, with social justice, they need the help now more than ever. The Vinik’s are just tremendously generous and just want to give back,” said Frazier.

So when the Lightning win, the community wins as everyone works to support each other.

Another big way the community is giving back is through the Lightning 50/50 Raffle. That will continue into the final. Fans can buy raffle tickets for a chance to win half of the pot. The other half goes to the Lightning Foundation and donated to Moffitt Cancer Center and other charities in Tampa Bay.

