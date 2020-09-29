VIDEOS: Crowd celebrates Lightning’s Stanley Cup win at Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The coronavirus pandemic couldn’t stop fans from gathering outside Amalie Arena to celebrate the Lightning’s Stanley Cup win on Monday.

Hundreds of fans crowded together in Thunder Alley to watch the team win the Stanley Cup, despite the game being in Edmonton.

WFLA reporter Daisy Ruth shared videos of the celebrations at Amalie on Twitter Monday night. They show a crowd chanting “We got The Cup!” and some people throwing beer.

“If you listen closely, they’re actually saying “We’ve got the COVID,” one Twitter user replied.

“Can’t wait to watch your report on skyrocketing COVID cases in Hillsborough County!” John Lembo wrote.

On Monday, Florida reported an additional 738 cases of COVID-19, the lowest single-day increase since early June. It was the first time since June 2 that the number of new cases was below 1,000.

To date, 701,302 people have been infected statewide and more than 14,000 people have died.

Public experts and infectious disease specialists are still urging people to remain vigilant to prevent a repeat of the increase in COVID-19 cases that occurred in the summer.

“My advice to people in Florida is to be careful,” Dr. Ali Mokdad, a former top official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told WFLA’s Mahsa Saeidi. “My advice to the government of Florida is please keep an eye on the numbers. If they start going up, you should dial back and you should be courageous enough to make the right decision.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Florida will move into Phase 3 of reopening, lifting restrictions on restaurants and other businesses and banning local fines against those who refuse to wear masks.

LATEST STORIES: