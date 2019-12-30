Victor Hedman named to NHL All-Star Game

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77), of Sweden

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman has been added to the roster for the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game.

This will be Hedman’s third appearance at the All-Star Game in his career.

Hedman ranks third among NHL defensemen for scoring with 37 points on nine goals and 28 assists.

You can also vote Lightning captain Steven Stamkos to the All-Star Game by using the hashtag #VoteStammer on Twitter starting on Jan.1 at noon through Jan.10 and also at NHL.com

The 2020 All-Star Skills Competition will take place on Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. with the All-Star Game taking place on Jan. 25 at 8 p.m.

