Victor Hedman named to NHL All-Star Game

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77), of Sweden, celebrates as the Lightning defeat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman has been added to the roster for the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game.

This will be Hedman’s third appearance at the All-Star Game in his career.

Hedman ranks third among NHL defensemen for scoring with 37 points on nine goals and 28 assists.

Shine on, Heddy!



You can catch 77 in St. Louis for #NHLAllStar ⭐️



📝: https://t.co/GQOINihu7f pic.twitter.com/omc6AEabNJ — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 30, 2019

You can also vote Lightning captain Steven Stamkos to the All-Star Game by using the hashtag #VoteStammer on Twitter starting on Jan.1 at noon through Jan.10 and also at NHL.com

You want the Captain at #NHLAllStar? Make it known.



You can #VoteStammer to join the Atlantic Division as the Last Man In starting Jan. 1 at noon up through Jan. 10 at https://t.co/TUuBx2skNS!



You know what to do. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/5c1glQPVet — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 30, 2019

The 2020 All-Star Skills Competition will take place on Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. with the All-Star Game taking place on Jan. 25 at 8 p.m.