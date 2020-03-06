Vasilevskiy stops 32 shots, Lightning beat Canadiens 4-0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves, Victor Hedman scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0.

Vasilevskiy completed his 21st career shutout to help Tampa Bay win for the second time in five games.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning. Carey Price finished with 19 saves for Montreal, which was shut out for the first time this season.

Hedman reached the 10-goal mark for the seventh consecutive season, joining Nashville’s Roman Josi and San Jose’s Brent Burns as the only active defensemen with 10-or-more goals seven straight seasons.