Vasilevskiy makes 34 saves, Lightning beat Flyers 4-0

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) and defenseman Jan Rutta (44) team up to sandwich Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 saves, Zach Bogosian and Corey Perry both ended lengthy goal droughts, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0.

Vasilevskiy made a nifty first-period glove save on Claude Giroux’s left-circle shot. The 2021 Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the playoffs MVP has a 199-86-22 career record. Bogosian stopped a 62-game goal drought, dating to a goal against Detroit on Jan. 12, 2020 when he was with Buffalo.

Perry got his 387th career goal after going 37 games without one. Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists for the Lightning.