Using actual bolts, artist pays homage to Lightning with unique painting on Tampa Riverwalk

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An artist venturing out of the medium of painting made a splash along the Tampa Riverwalk during the Lightning Stanley Cup Boat Parade celebration on Monday.

The young man, who goes by “Rojo the Artist” was working on an anime-style painting with a Buccaneers and Lightning twist when he was noticed by 8 On Your Side.

Beside him was a work of art he crafted after the Bolts secured their second Stanley Cup win in under a year—a piece crafted in part with literal bolts, inspired by a photo the city of Tampa Twitter account shared.

“I actually have a friend who was moving away… he was having a garage sale and he had a bunch of bolts and nails,” Rojo explained. “Threw it all on a backdrop, like a metal backdrop, and epoxied it.”

The paint and glitter came after. In all, Rojo said the piece took him about four days to complete.

He said he’s been painting for “awhile,” but said he’s bored with the artistic medium and tries new techniques.

“I think different mediums speak differently rather than painting. I think when it’s textured, it gives a little ‘wow’ factor that it’s made out of something other than paint. So… just trying to find different ways to be different and unique,” he said.

You can find Rojo the Artist online, where he sells his works. He has painted multiple murals around Tampa.