Tyler Johnson traded to Blackhawks for Brent Seabrook, reports say

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Blackhawks Lightning Hockey_1543033673418

Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) before an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded a face of their franchise.

Longtime forward Tyler Johnson has been traded along with a 2023 second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Brent Seabrook, according to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

The move is expected to give the Lightning much-needed cap space with impending free agents including Blake Coleman, Ross Colton, and David Savard. Johnson in 589 games with the Lightning scored 361 points and 65 points over 116 playoff games.

It is unknown if Seabrook will play for the Lightning this upcoming season. The 36-year-old defenseman announced he could no longer continue his playing career in the NHL due to injury and intended on formally retiring after his current contract expires after the 2023–24 NHL season

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss