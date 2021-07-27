Tyler Johnson traded to Blackhawks for Brent Seabrook, reports say

Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) before an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded a face of their franchise.

Longtime forward Tyler Johnson has been traded along with a 2023 second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Brent Seabrook, according to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

The move is expected to give the Lightning much-needed cap space with impending free agents including Blake Coleman, Ross Colton, and David Savard. Johnson in 589 games with the Lightning scored 361 points and 65 points over 116 playoff games.

It is unknown if Seabrook will play for the Lightning this upcoming season. The 36-year-old defenseman announced he could no longer continue his playing career in the NHL due to injury and intended on formally retiring after his current contract expires after the 2023–24 NHL season