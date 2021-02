Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Alexander Volkov, left, celebrates with defenseman Jan Rutta (44) after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored two of Tampa Bay’s four goals in the second period and the Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 6-1.

Ondrej Palat, Mathieu Joseph, Barclay Goodrow and Alexander Volkov also scored for the Lightning, who strengthened their hold on first place in the Central Division with a 3-1-0 road trip.

Frank Vatrano scored in the third period for the Panthers.