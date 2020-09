TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning are headed into their first Stanley Cup Finals since the 2014-15 season, and even amid a pandemic, fans are thrilled to be part of the “distant thunder.”

Despite being one of the lowest-grossing teams in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning have the fifth-highest attendance in the league, but it wasn’t always that way.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have come a long way since their inception in the early 90s.