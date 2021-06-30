Ticket prices surge ahead of Stanley Cup Final Game 2 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final is happening Wednesday night and fans in Tampa Bay are ready to cheer on the Lightning.

With the Bolts at home, and leading the series, the excitement for the game is more than it was for the first.

Kicking off the Game 2 events, rapper 24kGoldn and Ian Dior are set to perform their hit song “Mood” before the game kicks off at Amalie Arena. This is just one of several events. Thunder Alley is already sold out. Bars and restaurants across Tampa Bay will be full as well with cheering fans.

“I think overall we’re seeing pretty good demand for this Stanley Cup, especially coming out of a pandemic, with everyone looking to get out there and do some stuff,” said Matthew Rados with the Gametime app.

Gametime, a mobile app that helps people buy and sell tickets to events, says the average ticket price for Wednesday night’s game is $560. The cheapest they’ve seen was just under $500.

With Amalie Arena allowing more than 16,000 fans to Game 2, there are still lots of options out there.

GameTime reps recommend waiting until just before the game starts to buy a ticket. Often, last-minute seats will drop in price as sellers make one last effort to unload their unsold tickets.

“Typically with these finals match-ups, you tend to see prices skyrocket. I would say your classic regular-season game might be less than $100, but when you get to these championship rounds we tend to see prices tick upwards of $400, even up to $1,000,” Rados said.

The ticket app does sell up to 45 minutes after the start of the game, but they don’t advise waiting that long.

Another factor to consider: parking around Amalie Arena. Some lots around the area are charging up to $65 to park your car.