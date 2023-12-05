TAMPA Fla. (WFLA) — It was the day after a Tampa Bay Lightning victory and all through the city, players spent their off day giving back to the community.

On Tuesday, Lightning players made the holidays brighter for 20 children from Metropolitan Ministries with a shopping spree ahead of the holidays. The goal was to create everlasting memories for children and families in need.

“This is the best day ever. I will always remember you!” a child from Metropolitan Ministries told Steven Stamkos.

Each child was paired with a Lightning player who filled up their shopping carts with $300 worth of toys, games, or whatever they wanted for Christmas.

“It’s cliche, but it’s the spirit of the holidays. It was great. The kids could come here and pick out anything they want,” said Lightning captain and forward Steven Stamkos.

The charity event was the first-of-its-kind event the Lightning has had, and they plan on continuing the joyful event for years to come.