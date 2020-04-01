Breaking News
Florida stay-at-home order: Gov. DeSantis issues executive order in response to coronavirus

‘This is bigger than just hockey’: Lightning’s Ryan McDonagh weighs in on coronavirus pandemic

Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – NHL players are being cautiously optimistic about finishing their season, but Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh is also prepared for the worst-case scenario – that a Stanley Cup champion may not be crowned in 2020.

“If it were to be canceled, it would be a huge disappointment,” McDonagh said on a video conference call with Tampa media members Wednesday morning. “For what our team has done this year and how we set ourselves up and the additions that we’ve made. Where we were at the point in the season with only a handful of games left trying to gear-up for hopefully a long playoff run and a successful playoff run. You just hope and you pray that there’s some scenario out there where we can somehow finish – whether it’s the regular season or the playoffs.”

McDonagh also made sure to emphasize that right now the priority is everyone’s safety and health.

“We know obviously this is bigger than just hockey,” McDonagh said. “You want to keep people safe and healthy right now at this point. I think what we’re doing as a community and a nation is the right thing and hopefully we can get back to everybody working and sports playing again and people working at their jobs and helping out in the community and the economy and all that good stuff.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

