‘This is all for you guys’: Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh on winning back to back Stanley Cups

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You could argue the Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman, Ryan McDonagh, played his best hockey this postseason.

The veteran has spent 11 years in the National Hockey League and has never missed the playoffs, skating with the New York Rangers for seven seasons and the Lightning for the past four seasons.

When McDonagh exited the trolley at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park after the boat parade on Monday, WFLA News Channel 8’s sports anchor, Dan Lucas, asked him about winning back-to-back Stanley Cups.

“This is five times, 10 times, I cannot even say how many times better,” said McDonagh. “The fans are a part of it, this parade. We won last year. It was epic. This year, it was five times better.”

He credited the fans for helping his team reach this pinnacle.

“The fans and the community of Tampa Bay, so proud of you guys,” said McDonagh. “We love you guys and this is all for you guys.”