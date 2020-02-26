Taveres’ two goals lift Maple Leafs to win over Tampa Bay

Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) react as the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate their win over the Lightning during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — One game after losing to a 42-year-old emergency goaltender on home ice, the Toronto Maple Leafs found redemption on the road with a 4-3 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

John Tavares scored twice, William Nylander scored his 28th and Fredrik Andersen stopped 26 shots for Toronto.

Jake Muzzin also scored, though he missed the third period after taking a puck off his right hand late in the second period.

Toronto scored a pair of power-play goals while killing off all three Lightning chances, holding Tampa Bay to one shot.

