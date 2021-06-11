Tampa Mayor Jane Castor makes friendly wager over Lightning semifinals outcome

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced a friendly wager Friday over the outcome of the Stanley Cup Semifinals between the New York Islanders and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Lightning are set to take on the Islanders at home inside Amalie Arena on Sunday at 3 p.m. for Game 1 of the semifinals.

If the Lightning win, County Executive Curran will send Mayor Castor some of Long Island’s famous pizza and bagels. If the Islanders win, Mayor Castor will send County Executive Curran a case of locally crafted beer and a box of cigars from Tampa.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran

“County Executive Curran we welcome you and all Islanders fans to come to our beautiful city of Tampa on the bay… ahem Champa Bay rather,” said Castor in a statement. “Lord Stanley has grown quite comfortable here – he has a nice tan, world-class cigars, great local food, craft beer, and a helluva championship boat parade last year. We aren’t gonna give up that title anytime soon.”

“The Islanders are coming for the Cup. Everyone knows that Long Island has the best pizza and bagels and finest selections of craft beers, but I’m confident that our package will be staying on the Island,” Curran stated.