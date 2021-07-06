Tampa Mayor Jane Castor: ‘I never wished the Lightning lost’

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is clearing the air following the Lightning’s loss in game 4 against the Montreal Canadiens.

The mayor had previously said that she would prefer for the Bolts to “maybe take it easy”, so they could then win the next one back in front of a home crowd in Tampa.

During a Tuesday afternoon update with city and county officials, Mayor Castor said she never wished the Lightning lost and doubled down on her prediction.

“Lesson learned don’t try to be funny when you’re the mayor or about sports. I never wished that they lost I just said it would be great if we won the Stanley Cup at home which we will do tomorrow evening,” Castor said.

Castor says Tropical Storm Elsa should not deter game 5 which is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. on Wednesday on WFLA.