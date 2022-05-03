TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a upsetting first game in their first-round playoffs series, the Tampa Bay Lighting are hoping they can bounce back and bring home the Cup for a third time.

The Bolts fell 5-0 to the Maple Leafs in Game 1 in Toronto Monday.

Andrei Vasilevskiy was able to stop 28 shots for the team.

Players are confident they can learn from their mistakes from Game 1.

“We take a lot of pride being on the special teams, said defenseman Ryan McDonagh. “They had a lot of looks but we are just as confident if they get that opportunity again they’ll come through for us.”

The team will reset Tuesday and hit the ice again on Wednesday, playing the Leafs in Game 2. Then it’s back to Amalie Area Friday and Sunday for Games 3 and 4.