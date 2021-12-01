Tampa Bay to face St. Louis as Blues look to end road losing streak

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning’s Ross Colton (79) during the shootout in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

St. Louis Blues (12-7-3, second in the Central) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (12-5-4, second in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -150, Blues +124

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hits the road against Tampa Bay looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Lightning are 7-3-2 on their home ice. Tampa Bay averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 37 total minutes.

The Blues are 5-4-2 on the road. St. Louis ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Jordan Kyrou with nine.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 24 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 13 assists. Victor Hedman has seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Kyrou leads the Blues with 23 points, scoring nine goals and registering 14 assists. Pavel Buchnevich has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Blues: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Steven Stamkos: day to day (personal), Brayden Point: out (upper body), Mathieu Joseph: day to day (undisclosed).

Blues: David Perron: day to day (upper body), Tyler Bozak: day to day (health protocols).

