Tampa Bay takes on Calgary, seeks to end 4-game slide

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Calgary Flames (33-25-7, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (40-19-5, second in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay aims to break its four-game losing streak when the Lightning take on Calgary.

The Lightning are 20-9-2 at home. Tampa Bay averages 9.5 points per game to lead the league, recording 3.5 goals and 6.0 assists per game.

The Flames are 19-13-3 in road games. Calgary has surrendered 32 power-play goals, killing 82.6% of opponent chances.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has recorded 78 total points while scoring 31 goals and collecting 47 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has totaled four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 27 goals and has recorded 50 points. Johnny Gaudreau has totaled nine assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 6.9 assists, three penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, five penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Blake Coleman: day to day (personal), Steven Stamkos: out (lower-body), Patrick Maroon: day to day (undisclosed).

Flames: Mark Giordano: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up

Thumbnail for the video titled "No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up"

Gayle says goodbye to News Channel 8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gayle says goodbye to News Channel 8"

Tampa Police searching for Serial Robber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Police searching for Serial Robber"

Suspect in serious condition after deputy-involved shooting in Manatee County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect in serious condition after deputy-involved shooting in Manatee County"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Dry with a winter-like chill through the weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Dry with a winter-like chill through the weekend"

FL Strawberry Festival gets off to a "berry" cold start

Thumbnail for the video titled "FL Strawberry Festival gets off to a "berry" cold start"

11 dog stolen pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled "11 dog stolen pkg"

8 On Your Side flies with Air Force ahead of Tampa Bay Airfest 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side flies with Air Force ahead of Tampa Bay Airfest 2020"

City of Tampa to maintain Memorial Park Cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Tampa to maintain Memorial Park Cemetery"

“Here we are again”: Polk man runs another chop shop out of same property, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "“Here we are again”: Polk man runs another chop shop out of same property, deputies say"

Suspect in serious-condition following deputy-involved shooting in Manatee County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect in serious-condition following deputy-involved shooting in Manatee County"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss