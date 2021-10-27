Tampa Bay plays Arizona, looks to stop home slide

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Washington. The Lightning won 2-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Arizona Coyotes (0-5-1, eighth in the Central) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3-3-1, third in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -277, Coyotes +218; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts Arizona looking to break its three-game home skid.

Tampa Bay finished 36-17-3 overall with a 21-7-0 record at home a season ago. The Lightning averaged 3.2 goals and 5.3 assists per game last season.

Arizona went 24-26-6 overall a season ago while going 12-14-2 on the road. The Coyotes scored 37 power play goals on 178 power play opportunities last season.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower-body).

Coyotes: Carter Hutton: day to day (lower body), Conor Timmins: day to day (lower body), Ryan Dzingel: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

