Tampa Bay looks to take 2-0 series lead against Montreal

TAMPA (WFLA/AP) – The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

The Lightning won the last matchup 5-1. Nikita Kucherov scored a team-high two goals for the Lightning in the victory.

The Lightning have gone 21-7-0 in home games. Tampa Bay is 10th in the league recording 8.6 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.3 assists.

The Canadiens are 11-10-7 in road games. Montreal is 24th in the NHL with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 36 assists and has 45 points this season. Brayden Point has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 44 points, scoring 28 goals and collecting 16 assists. Cole Caufield has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS:

Lightning: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.0 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Canadiens: Averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES:

Lightning: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.