Tampa Bay look to close out series against New York in Game 6

New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) tries to tip the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and center Tyler Johnson (9) during Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac)

TAMPA (WFLA/AP) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season when they play the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday.

The Lightning won the last meeting 8-0. Steven Stamkos scored a team-high two goals for the Lightning in the victory.

The Lightning are averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.9 penalties, and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Defenseman Erik Cernak may be a question mark headed into Game 6 as he is listed day to day with an upper body injury.